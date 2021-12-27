New COVID variant doesn’t slow travelers in Charlotte over Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a morning of delays and cancellations due to surges in COVID-19 cases across the nation – flights got back on track Saturday.

But are flyers concerned at all for the variant’s unknown nature?

“No, not at all. We’re gonna do what we want to do,” said Salisbury resident John Burke.

Burke and his family were headed to Dallas to watch his favorite team play football.

He said the increase in cases doesn’t scare him.

“I think as long as we wear a mask when it’s crowded and pull it down like this when it’s not. I think everything will be alright” he said.

On Wednesday, North Carolina’s Public Health Department reported nearly 4,900 cases. The day before there were about 2,900 cases.

Health officials urged travelers to make sure they were protected before flying out.

“I would say if you are fully vaccinated, you’ve gotten two doses of either the Moderna or the Pfizer and you are not yet eligible for a booster, you are considered fully vaccinated. But then you want to take the additional precautions I was talking about which is get tested one or days before traveling or before gathering. And making sure you’re wearing a mask in public settings. And the kind of mask more importantly. We’re being really precise.. if you can wear a medical-grade mask, it’ll provide even a higher level of protection than just a cloth mask,” said a North Carolina health official during a news conference this week.

Bibianne Ferguson, a travel nurse from California, said because she leaves her mask on all the time, she’s not intimidated by the virus.

“Well, some people don’t take it serious cause it is serious. People need to understand that we need to wear a mask because we’re protecting other people,” Ferguson says.

It’s not clear yet when children under 5 will be able to receive their shots – health officials say until then its best if everyone in the family who can get vaccinated with the boosters should do so – especially if you’re planning to be around groups of people.