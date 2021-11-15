New ‘City Connect’ plan aims to encourage use of more public transit options

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — As Charlotte grows beyond the 485 loop, organizers and community advocates continue to find ways to help transit agencies grow their route network.

The Regional Mobility Initiative is a project in progress that will bring together the transit lines of 12 counties between North and South Carolina.

The newly passed and signed bipartisan legislation is poised to inject $3 Billion dollars into our country’s infrastructure. Nuria Fernandez with the Federal Transit Administration says that North Carolina will receive millions over the course of a few years.

“North Carolina, under the bi-lateral infrastructure bill is expected to receive 910 million dollars over the next five years to improve public transit options across the state. So there will be federal funds to help do exactly what you described and to help leverage local funds.”

The Regional Mobility Initiative is in phase 4 of the planning process. Implementation and connection of different bus, train, and light rail lines are next for project developers. Administrator Fernandez says propelling projects like this one forward will grow out the community.

“By creating the network as you described it, there’s an opportunity to close gaps, connect more people to areas outside of their own, so they can have access to jobs, schools, and health services.”