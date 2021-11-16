New ‘Charlotte Transit Hub’ part of $44 million USDOT investment in NC transportation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The city of Charlotte is getting a much-needed boost in public transportation thanks to new grants given to the state to improve transportation for Charlotte, Durham, and High Point.

Letter sent by Senator Tillis to DOT for Charlotte

According to information provided by Senator Thom Thillis’ office, the grants come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

It will allow Charlotte to construct a new state-of-the-art transit center to replace the existing open-air bus terminal in Uptown. It will include an underground bus concourse with seamless connections to the LYNX Blue line light rail, the CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar, local and regional bus service, and allow for a new bicycle and pedestrian trail.

In addition, the city of Charlotte will be able to develop new retail and office space on top of the new facility once it is completed.

“The City of Charlotte will receive funding to construct a new state-of-the-art transit center that will be transformational for transportation around the region,” said Senator Tillis (R-Huntersville).

The city of Durham will receive $9 million to construct the Durham Belt Line Trail, an approximately 1.75-mile shared-use path and linear park in a former railroad right-of-way connecting downtown Durham to central and northeastern Durham.

The city of High Point will receive the most of the $44 million, receiving $19.8 million to construct approximately 3.5 miles of shared-use greenway, approximately 1.2 miles of complete streets, and two blocks of bicycle boulevard.