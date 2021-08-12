New $100M+ Indian Land High School officially opens next week

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The doors to the new Indian Land High School will officially open on Monday. But some students and athletes are already scoping out the inside.

“The first day we think that we’re probably going to be in the neighborhood of about 1,600 students,” Lancaster County School District Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps said.

The school was built for about 2,000 students.

“We’re not always blessed with the opportunity to build schools a little bit larger than what we need but this one we were able to do that,” Dr. Phipps explained. “That will pay off over time and gives the district time to continue to build onto other locations as the county grows.”

The money to build more schools will likely come from the School District Development Impact Fee.

“It’s about $8,200 per home, single family, and about $8,700 for multifamily,” he said.

The County Council unanimously passed the first reading of the proposal Monday. So new homes will pay for any new schools that need to be built in Lancaster County, instead of all county taxpayers.

Those fees will be taken in by the county and added to existing building fees, then given to the Lancaster County School District. But the fees only pay for school buildings or land. It does not pay for any school operations in the Indian Land school district.

The $100+ million school was paid for with a county wide bond. Although it was set back by construction mishaps and the pandemic, Dr. Phipps said they’re ready to get going.

“The cafeteria, the way it’s laid out looks more like a food court in a mall. It’s unlike any other high school that I’ve ever been in. We were able to actually build a nice gymnasium and next door to it is a practice gym which is a full-size gym but not the bleachers,” he said.

He says that will allow students with extracurricular activities to practice at the same time, so they can get home in enough time to complete their schoolwork.

“We’re as optimistic as we can be in hopes that this will be a more normal year,” Dr. Phipps said.

Freshman will be allowed to enter Friday morning.