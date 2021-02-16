Neighbors say man dressed as grandma caught stealing mail in Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man dressed as a grandma was caught red-handed by a neighbor who says he was stealing their mail.

Neighbors who live on Greencastle Drive in the Quail Hollow 4 neighborhood say for months someone was coming into their neighborhood at night and snatching their mail. Two neighbors actually encountered the person who they thought was an elderly woman. Come to find out the person they believe is responsible is actually a man.

“That was pretty shocking,” neighbor Dayna Keevan said.

Since the holidays, residents reported letters and even credit and debit cards stolen right out of their mailboxes. Last week a neighbor snapped a photo of what appeared to be a startled older woman clutching mail under a shirt.

They say the bandit was so bold, they were caught in the act and confronted twice and still kept coming back week after week.

Renee Jones sent FOX 46 Ring video of the thief snatching her neighbors mail right in front of her.

They also got the car’s license plate number. When the same rental car returned on Saturday, police were waiting and made an arrest.

Though the suspect, a man with female aliases, faces unrelated charges according to CMPD who told FOX 46 “officers are aware of several incidents of mail theft in the neighborhood, and they are actively investigating. They are following leads, but there has been no one charged at this time.”

Residents tell us they feel violated and are taking precautions.

“We kind of knew when it was going to be delivered, we picked up the mail and we are in the process of actually putting in cameras with motion detectors,” Sal Jamil said.

“I feel very relieved that at least that person’s in custody,” Keevan said.

Now CMPD has not confirmed to FOX 46 that the suspect is the one they’re investigating in connection with the mail thefts, but neighbors believe that it is.