Neighbors partner with Charlotte senior living community to ensure letters arrive to Santa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Millions of letters from around the world are sent to the North Pole before Santa comes to town. Neighbors in the Windsor Park area of east Charlotte say they know the postal service is swamped with letters this time of year, so they’ve set up Reindeer Mail to make sure every letter is delivered to Santa.



When you pull into the Windsor Park Neighborhood, you can’t miss the special mailbox that is set up in the front yard of a home.

“We see the cars pull up, the kids get out. The mailbox is about 4 times the size of an average child. So the effort of the parents lifting them up to get the letters in the mailbox, it really fills your heart,” said neighbor, Rachel Guzman.

The letters are collected every night and dropped off to some of Santas helpers at Aldersgate Senior Living. Once the mail is dropped off, every letter is read.

“They’re cute. They remind me of the letters that my daughter used to write,” said Cheri Furr, who helps make sure the letters get to Santa.

When sorting through the mail, there is a common theme.

“It’s interesting the number of them that talk about being good,” said Gaye Smith.

But also there are lists from kids, that don’t always involve gifts.

“Some are concerned about a brother or sister and some are looking for things they obviously don’t have,” said Smith.

In just a few short days, the mailbox has already delivered holiday spirit.

“You know a little joy like this goes a long way,” said neighbor, Lesha Dodson.

The smiles go far beyond the kids dropping off letters, especially during a time when some of the most vulnerable adults have been isolated for the past 2 years.

“They can still have that connection together, without having to physically be with each other. So what better way than to write letters to Santa,” said the Executive Director at Aldersgate, Brooke Hodge.

“I have three young grandchildren and I think they would appreciate their letters to Santa being answered,” said Furr.

So far more than 75 letters have been collected. The neighborhood association says the mailbox has been so successful, they plan to bring it back next year.