Neighbors fight against new apartments coming to downtown Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In Huntersville, thousands have signed a petition against a plan to build apartment homes and condos in the downtown area.

Now, they’re asking for money to help foot the bill of an attorney helping with negotiations.

A lot at the corner of the Greenfield Park neighborhood off Gilead Road in Huntersville is up for possible rezoning.

These Save Downtown Huntersville signs are popping up around town in hopes of swaying commissioners to vote in favor of more community spaces.

“We know there’s going to be change and development but we just want smart development,” Amber Kovacs, Save Downtown Huntersville.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Amber Kovacs is one of the people behind this change.org petition that has over 2,000 signatures. She says the goal is to raise $10,000 to pay for the attorney hired to represent the citizens.

“The petition is to stop the rezoning and it’s to go before the board and approve or deny rezoning,” said Amber Kovacs, Save Downtown Huntersville.

In an email, the mayor of Huntersville told FOX 46 the project goes to the planning board on December 15th and to the town board for a decision on January 19th.

The board has six acres of land to decide on. Lee Hallman has been involved since the beginning.

“We know our downtown needs development but right now their idea of development is to sell the land to the highest bidder and have them put housing on it and dense housing,” said Lee Hallman, Save Downtown Huntersville.

He said, “we’re really trying to protect for the future.”

If commissioners vote in favor of the rezoning nearly 50 townhomes could be built in the oldest neighborhood in Huntersville.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE