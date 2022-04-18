CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY ROAD) – Nearly 2,000 customers were without power in the Charlotte area Monday morning as soaking rain pushed through the area, according to Duke Energy.

Around 1,000 customers in the southwest corner of Mecklenburg County near the Lake Wylie area are affected by an outage of an unknown cause, the Duke Energy outage map showed.

Power for that area is expected to be restored by 6:45 a.m.

Another outage affected 503 customers in south Charlotte in an area around Park Road and Gleneagles Road. Power for those customers is expected to be restored by 8 a.m., Duke Energy said.

Heavy rain was moving through the Charlotte area overnight and continues into Monday morning.