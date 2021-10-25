NCDOT investigating what caused massive hole on I-40 bridge

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Interstate-40, and an overpass that had a massive hole in it, are both back open Monday afternoon.

The large hole is patched up but there are still questions about how it happened.

NCDOT said it is now safe to travel on the I-40 bridge and that’s why the area is now back open. The organization is still investigating what led to this particular overpass ‘falling through.’

The damage occurred along Interstate-40 westbound at the overpass over Beulah Road. The area was completely closed off over the weekend and it was scheduled to reopen this Tuesday. The road was fixed early and reopened to the public Monday morning.

As for what caused the damage, the NCDOT said there had been some recent work in the area, but how that work turned into a large sinkhole is still to be determined.

“Initially, they did repair some potholes in the bridge, and initially, through conversations with engineers, basically some of the patchwork got damaged,” Marcus Thompson with NCDOT said.

Officials believe the patchwork came loose and went down onto Beulah Road. There are no known injuries or any vehicle damage that happened during this incident.