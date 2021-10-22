NCDOT closes portion of I-40 west in Statesville to repair large pothole

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NCDOT crews have closed a section of Interstate-40 westbound in Iredell County on Friday for emergency bridge work.

All lanes of I-40 west between mile markers 144 and 141 have been closed to allow crews to safely repair a pothole on the I-40 bridge over Beulah Road. Work is expected to be complete by Tuesday, Oct. 26.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, a large piece of concrete from the bridge over Beulah Road has fallen out and created a hole in the overpass.

The NC Department of Transportation has set up a detour directing traffic from Stamey Farm Road (Exit 145) to US 70 West and back onto the interstate via Sharon School Road (Exit 141).

Significant travel delays are anticipated. Drivers are encouraged to follow the detour or find an alternate route, NC State Highway Patrol said.