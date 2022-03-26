ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The NC Zoo takes care of exotic animals, but they also help critters close to home, too.

This week, two orphaned bear cubs arrived at the zoo’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. They’re a brother-sister pair that are less than two months old!

Shannon Smith got a chance to see how the cubs will be cared for until their big enough to take care of themselves.

If you ever see any kind of baby wild animals that you believe may have been orphaned, call the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. They will be able to give you the right advice to protect both yourself and the animals.