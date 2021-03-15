NC woman says she’s ‘overjoyed’ to win $200,000 lottery prize

SHELBY, N.C. — When Charlene Ratchford, of Shelby, won $5 on a scratch-off ticket, she decided to try again and ended up winning a $200,000 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“I feel so overjoyed,” she said as she claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “I’m happy. I can’t believe that I actually won. I’m just so excited.”

Ratchford, who works as an assembler, purchased her winning ticket from the Curve View Quick Shop on Fallston Road in Shelby.

“I scratched it off later on that night, and I was just in shock,” she recalled. “I couldn’t believe it.”

After required federal and state tax withholdings, Ratchford took home $141,501.

“I’m going to take care of my family and take care of my bills,” she said. “And also my mama. Anything she needs or wants, she got it!”

CA$H PLU$ launched this month with six top prizes of $200,000. Four remain to be won.