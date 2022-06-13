CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Summer camps are back in full swing. This is the first time that demand is back to pre-pandemic levels.

More parents are sending their kids back for the first time since 2019 because they are not facing the same hesitancy as in the height of the pandemic.

Some camps are struggling to keep up with the demand to hire more workers. Parents who planned ahead likely already have their spots, but if you waited, there are still some options.

“We don’t know what we’re eating for dinner but we planned ahead for camps,” Mecklenburg County Father Drew Polly said. “We started in January and February so it wasn’t bad at all, but we have neighbors who started in March and April and they found a lot of stuff was full by that point.”

At Mecklenburg County’s new $40 million-dollar Northern Regional Recreation Center in Cornelius, camps start June 21st, some are already full. Justin Jackson, regional manager says the location is still hiring with a focus on lifeguards.

“We have a few summer camp positions open, we went over to Hough High School and local churches to recruit that process went very well,” Jackson said. “Hiring lifeguards is ongoing, being that some kids are graduating and going to school it’s almost like a revolving door so we try to immediately fill them as quickly as possible.”

The YMCA is also struggling to find lifeguards and still hiring camp counselors. Members who refer workers get a month of free membership and existing workers get a $200 bonus for referrals.

There are still some camp options at YMCA and Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Center.