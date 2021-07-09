NC State Highway Patrol search for driver in hit-and-run that seriously injured motorcyclist in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NC State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a motorcyclist Friday morning in Catawba County.

The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. Friday, July 9, on Sherrills For Road near Slanting Bridge Road.

According to troopers, a suburban was traveling south on Sherrills Ford Road and attempted to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone. To avoid oncoming traffic, the vehicle ran off the roadway, lost control, and collided with a northbound 2018 Ducati motorcycle.

The 63-year-old driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured. The driver of the suburban exited the SUV in the parking lot of Motts Grove United Methodist Church, spoke briefly to several witnesses, and then fled the scene in the vehicle, troopers said.

Investigators are searching for a tan or gold early 2000s suburban with extensive damage to the rear on the passenger side. The back right window was broken out.

The vehicle was last seen traveling on Slanting Bridge Road and NC 150. The driver was described as a white man, possibly late thirties in age, around 6 feet tall, having a clean haircut, and a northern accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SHP Troop F Communications Center at 828-466-5500.