QUEEN CITY NEWS – A North Carolina Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Wilmington who may now be in the Charlotte area, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said Sunday.

69-year-old Blake Krouse was last seen on Riplee Drive in Wilmington wearing a striped button-down shirt with a black shirt underneath and dark-colored pants. He is described as a 6’0″ white male weighing 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be suffering from some form of cognitive impairment. The alert came from Hanover County officials. Officials said Krause was located in Charlotte during a previous incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 910-798-4162.