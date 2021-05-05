NC Senate passes bill funding money to send kids to private schools

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – According to a North Carolina State Senator, North Carolina ranked 45th in the country for how much a state spends per child in public schools. Yet Senate Bill 671, which would give more public funds to private schools, recently passed in the North Carolina Senate.

Senator Natasha Marcus voted against the private school scholarship bill and said lawmakers should be putting more money towards public education rather than private.

“Instead of focusing on those things, and addressing the teacher shortage and the lack of a raise for our teachers, and the lack of teacher assistance, and the lack of school psychologists and nurses for each school, instead, they’re siphoning off public money to send it to private schools,” Marcus said.

Charlotte Mecklenburg School District says they spend $11,545 per child, a year.

“The big picture problem we have in North Carolina is per pupil spending has always been near the bottom nationally. So you know, for every one student that we educate in public schools, the amount of money that we allocate for that student is very low, somewhere in the 45th. At one point, we were 48th in the nation,” Marcus said.

S.B. 671 would provide $5,850 in a voucher per child to attend a private school of their parent’s choice, per year. Only qualifying families would get the money. Under this bill, the median family income for a family of four would need to be less than $85,850 a year.

“How does a single mom with five kids? Not everybody, there could be millionaires, and I’m sure the people big families, how does someone go there? And that was when she told me about the Opportunity Scholarship,” Melanie Osborne, a private school voucher recipient said.

Osborne is a single mom of five daughters and said the opportunity scholarship program changed the course of her kids’ lives. But Marcus said despite getting public funding, these private schools aren’t held accountable.

“There is almost no accountability. So private schools are at certain grade levels in certain subjects required to take some sort of standardized test, not the ones that are given in public school, but some sort of standardized tests, but it’s very minimal, and there’s no repercussions for if a school is not doing well,” Marcus said.

Osborne said the accountability is held by the parents like herself, still spending a third of their income on private education even after the voucher.

“My oldest daughter just got accepted to many fine colleges, and she’s going to Harvard. So when you find out that, you know, there’s no accountability, and there’s no proof that they work? She’s going to the best college in the world, and definitely in the United States, so to me, it’s like hmm, you know, they try to say there’s no way to measure these private schools,” Osborne said.

Data does show that public schools are not sufficiently funded in North Carolina.

“The end user and all of this is the student, what environment is the right fit for that student, let’s make sure all those options are working in North Carolina,” Brian Jodice, VP for Parents for Educational Freedom, said.

School choice advocates want the conversation to be centered around the student, not the programs.