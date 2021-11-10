NC reaches $20k settlement with Charlotte gas station over Colonial Pipeline shutdown price gouging

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The state of North Carolina reached a $20,000 settlement with the owner of a north Charlotte gas station accused of price gouging after reportedly selling gas for nearly $10 a gallon during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in May, according to Attorney General Josh Stein.

Stein sued Mansa Travel Center Charlotte, LLC in August, accusing the company of selling midgrade gas at the Queen’s Market on Sugar Creek Road for $9.99 per gallon, a 256% increase over its previous retail price, during a state of emergency due to the pipeline shutdown.

The state accused the company of increasing prices “despite no material increase in fuel cost” and said it violated North Carolina’s prohibition on price gouging during a state of emergency.

The attorney general said customers who were forced to pay the high prices at the station are eligible for restitution.

“I’m pleased that customers who were forced to pay outrageous prices for gas during the pipeline shutdown will get some relief,” said A.G. Stein. “Businesses cannot take advantage of a state of emergency to price gouge North Carolinians. If they do, I’ll hold them accountable.”

The settlement requires the business to permanently install software that records the prices at which it sells gas and the number of gallons sold at each price.

Mansa Travel Center Charlotte LLC settled with the state for $20,305.58.

Customers who purchased gas from Queen’s Market between May 11 and 14, 2021, and believe they paid an excessive price can request a claim form by emailing PGSettlements@ncdoj.gov or calling the Attorney General’s Office toll-free within NC at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

A cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline in May forced the shutdown that sparked a rush on fuel across the East Coast. Gas stations in North Carolina struggled to keep their fuel in supply.