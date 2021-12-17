NC Highway Patrol: Newton woman killed after crashing vehicle into two mailboxes, tree in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Newton woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday morning after troopers said she drove off the road, striking two mailboxes and a tree.

The deadly wreck happened at 7:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, on Sigmon Dairy Road near Rome Jones Road.

Trooper said a 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Sigmon Dairy Road, ran off the road to the left in a slight curve, struck two mailboxes, and collided with a tree.

The driver, Donna Carroll Matthews, 62, of Newton, died of her injuries at the scene. Trooper said she was the only person in the vehicle and was restrained by a seatbelt.

Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor, Highway Patrol said.