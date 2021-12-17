NC Highway Patrol: Newton woman killed after crashing vehicle into two mailboxes, tree in Catawba County

Local News

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

(File: Getty)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Newton woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday morning after troopers said she drove off the road, striking two mailboxes and a tree.

The deadly wreck happened at 7:50 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, on Sigmon Dairy Road near Rome Jones Road. 

Trooper said a 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Sigmon Dairy Road, ran off the road to the left in a slight curve, struck two mailboxes, and collided with a tree. 

The driver, Donna Carroll Matthews, 62, of Newton, died of her injuries at the scene.  Trooper said she was the only person in the vehicle and was restrained by a seatbelt. 

Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor, Highway Patrol said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories