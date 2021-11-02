NC Dept. of Environmental Quality files action against Colonial Pipeline for ‘largest gas spill in state’s history’

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) filed a complaint and motion for ‘injunctive relief’ in Mecklenburg County Superior Court to force Colonial Pipeline to meet their obligations as the responsible party in the state’s largest gasoline spill.

According to DEQ, Colonial has failed to provide essential information required for the appropriate remediation at the site, as outlined in their complaint.

“Colonial owes it to the people of North Carolina to cooperate with DEQ and be forthcoming with the information required by our statutes, starting with an accurate estimate of how much fuel was released into the environment,” Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser said in a written statement.

The release was discovered in August 2020 in the Oehler Nature Preserve in Huntersville, officials said.

To date, DEQ said Colonial Pipeline has recovered more than 1.23 million gallons of petroleum product from the site but has failed to provide an updated volume estimate of the release.

Despite requirements to do so, DEQ reports that Colonial has not satisfactorily defined the vertical extent (depth) of petroleum contamination in soil and groundwater at the site and has not fully investigated the extent of per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) contamination at the site related to the response activities.

The complaint seeks a judicial action requiring Colonial Pipeline to take the following actions:

Remove, treat or control any source of petroleum, PFAS or other contaminants that have the potential to contaminate groundwater;

Provide DEQ with a current, revised estimate of the volume of petroleum released;

Submit a comprehensive conceptual site model for both the petroleum release and the PFAS contamination;

Complete site assessment activities, and submit and receive DEQ approval for a corrective action plan and proposed schedule for implementation;

Conduct monthly sampling of nearby surface water for petroleum, pH, conductivity, dissolved oxygen, Volatile Organic Compounds, total lead and PFAS at locations determined by DEQ; and

Provide evaluations of Colonial’s leak detection system statewide, provide locations of all pipeline Type-A collar repairs within North Carolina and remove or replace them with approved alternatives if necessary. Colonial has cited corrosion related to a Type-A sleeve repair as the cause of the Huntersville release.

Statement issued from Colonial Pipeline:

“Colonial Pipeline is reviewing the state of North Carolina’s legal filing submitted today. We are committed to working with NCDEQ to address the matters identified and will remain on-site for as long as it takes to restore the surrounding environment.

We have made significant progress to date, and remain focused on recovering product as quickly and safely as possible which is in the best interest of the public. We are proud of our employees who have worked diligently since this incident began to protect the health and safety of the community and the environment.”

For more information on this filed complaint, please click here.