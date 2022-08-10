QUEEN CITY NEWS – New data shows significant racial disparities for the monkeypox vaccine in North Carolina, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

Since July 70 percent of cases statewide of men having sex with men (MSM) are in Black men while Black North Carolinians have received less than a quarter of the vaccine so far.

19 percent of the confirmed MSM cases statewide are in white men while 67 percent of white North Carolinians have received the vaccine so far.

“It’s important to remember that anyone in any group of people can get monkeypox, which spreads mostly through prolonged skin-to-skin contact,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “Partnering together to prioritize vaccine for the individuals currently most impacted by the virus will provide relief for that community and help control further spread of the outbreak.”

122 monkeypox cases have been reported so far in North Carolina. As of Monday 3,048 vaccine doses had been administered, data showed.

The monkeypox vaccine is called JYNNEOS and requires two doses 14 days apart. You can get the vaccine even if you are not showing symptoms, but have been exposed, state officials say.