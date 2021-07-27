NC based company works with Charlotte tech startup to become carbon neutral

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – “Going Green” is no longer just an initiative for large corporations to save the planet – one North Carolina company is making it possible for small businesses.



Statistics show that small business startups account for about 50% of the carbon footprint. That leaves a lot of room for those businesses to go green and become more environmentally friendly. Experts say some of the easiest ways to cut carbon emissions start with a look around an office.



Most people wouldn’t consider a small office of three people in South End as a polluter, but a study showed the office was putting 227 metric tons of carbon into the atmosphere yearly. That breaks down to about 47 cars traveling on the road.

“We are a small business. We print almost no paper, we travel very little because of the pandemic and so that number was surprising,” said Anduin CEO, Justin Adams.

That number came from Raleigh-based “Green Places to Work, which offers all businesses a carbon footprint calculator free of charge.

“Part of what we do is we try to bring the strategies that big businesses can implement, and often time are paying for to understand and bring those down into bite-size chunks that small and midsize businesses can do,” said Founder and CEO of Green Places to Work, Alex Lassiter.

For most offices, management doesn’t have to look far for ways to cut carbon emissions. Most problems start with what are called vampire loads.

“When your computer is plugged in or anything is plugged in the wall, there is a little bit of energy loss and you can reduce about 10% of your electricity emissions by having everything on a power strip that just turns off when you leave the office,” said Lassiter.

That’s just one of a number of methods Anduin used to cut its carbon emissions down to zero.

The year-old tech startup builds software for accounting firms to operate more efficiently. The work in the Anduin office is full circle, as CEO Justin Adams also wanted to work efficiently by saving the environment.

“I think it’s important for the folks that work on the team to feel a part of something larger and feel good about helping the environment and helping future generations,” said Adams.



If you would like a free carbon emissions check for your office, click here.