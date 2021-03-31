NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie surprises Gastonia 8th grader during presentation on favorite role models

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NASCAR Cup Series drivers can face a lot of emotions during their grueling 36-week schedule. Spire Motorsports’ Corey LaJoie hasn’t started off the season as he had hoped, but one simple letter written by a middle schooler is helping put LaJoie’s reason for racing in perspective.

Eighth-grader Will Armstrong read a letter to his classmates that he wrote for a class project. Every student was asked to write about a role model they wish could visit Gaston Christian School.

Armstrong picked NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie and had no idea he was at his school.

“The first time reading it top-to-bottom was right before he started reading it. It was all I could do to keep tears from coming out, especially after a tough couple weeks here,” LaJoie said.

#NOW @CoreyLaJoie just surprised an 8th grader at Gaston Christian School. Students were asked to write a letter about their favorite role model. Corey came out when he finished. #NASCAR @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/MH7aLZqna9 — Brett Baldeck (@BrettFOX46) March 30, 2021

Just 24 hours earlier, LaJoie didn’t have the day he was hoping for at Bristol’s Dirt Race – crashing out early and driving back to Charlotte.

“I am telling you, in the dumps. Three hours of pouting over something you can’t control,” LaJoie said. “Sometimes it takes some outside help to get your feelings going back the way they should be.”

“I knew I was going to be reading the letter today because that’s what my dad said but I had no clue he was going to come, and as soon as he came it just made my day,” Armstrong said.

The day was also made for Will Armstrong’s classmates, who not only missed 7th period but got to fire off some questions to LaJoie. Each walked away with an autograph.

“Some people like the drivers because they are fast or good, I like Corey because he is good with the fans and good with everyone. He’s just a good person and a good racer.”

A straight-shooter, no-nonsense driver, now inspiring the sport’s youngest fans.