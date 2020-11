HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is working to determine the cause of death of more than two dozen birds found dead in a Huntersville neighborhood.

At least 25 birds have died so far in the neighborhood, officials said.

The rescue is asking if anyone sees dead birds in the area to please call them at 704-286-6330.

Latest headlines from FOX 46