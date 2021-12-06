Solved: Myers Park sex assault suspect from 15 1990s cold cases is identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they have positively identified a suspect in a series of sex assault cold cases stemming from the 1990s in Charlotte’s Myers Park community.

The suspect, identified as David Doran, is now deceased, police said.

The assaults occurred between 1990 and 1999 and involved 15 victims, detectives said during a Monday news conference from its Uptown headquarters. CMPD says the suspect wore a ski mask and gloves and crawled through home windows in the Myers Park neighborhood in the middle of the night, pulling victims out and committing the sex act. He would then release the victims.

With the exception of two victims, all were under the age of 18.

The suspect lived in California, Texas, and Ohio, and could be responsible for over 50 incidents across the country, detectives said. They say he lived in north Charlotte near the Denver area up until he died in 2008 at the age of 67.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said new technology helped them clear the case.