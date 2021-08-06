Myers Park HS principal suspended, CMS to create Title IX Task Force

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After pressure from students and parents on the principal of Myers Park to resign over the way he handled reports of sexual assaults on campus, CMS is taking action.

The school system suspended Mark Bosco from his position with pay. An automated call to parents went out earlier on Friday, saying an interim principal will be named shortly.

Bosco came under fire recently after two former Myers Park High School students sued CMS claiming they were sexually assaulted near the school and that school officials didn’t take their reports seriously.

On Friday, Aug. 6, CMS announced the creation of a Title IX task force to review current reporting and support procedures to ensure CMS is responding promptly and effectively to claims including harassment, assault or violations under Title IX.

Read Superintendent Earnest Winston’s letter to families here:

“CMS Families,

Trust is among the most important factors we must develop and maintain as we serve our students, families, staff and the community.

I am committed to doing everything possible to make Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools more responsive and to build that trust.

Today I am announcing the creation of a Title IX task force. For the purpose of clarity, Title IX is a federal civil rights statute that was passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. Among its provisions are prohibitions of sex- and gender-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives federal money.

The purpose of this task force is to review current reporting and support procedures to ensure we are responding promptly and effectively to claims including harassment, assault or violations under Title IX.

Many details remain under development, such as the selection criteria for task force participants, initial task force meeting dates, frequency of meetings and format/precise timing of deliverables. These details will be shared around the time students and staff begin school later this month.

I can share that the task force will be student-driven, with current students representing each learning community. Students will outnumber staff members in the total makeup of the group. An outside facilitator will manage task force meetings and assist with finalizing recommendations. The purpose of the task force is to deliver a formal report including recommendations to improve processes and procedures for responding to claims and providing support for students and families. That report will be delivered for my review prior to the end of the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.

We will share more details in the coming weeks.“