‘My baby got shot!’ 911 calls released in shooting that injured 7-year-old Charlotte girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 has obtained the 911 calls for a shooting that injured a 7-year-old Charlotte girl who was caught in the crossfire last month.

“My baby got shot! My baby got shot! We need an ambulance! We need an ambulance!“

In another call you can hear the urgency of onlookers.

“These people are over here. These guys got on black masks, they got guns. They are out here shooting. There are kids out here. They over there shooting. These guys are out here in the parking lot shooting. There’s about six of them. They got on black, they got on masks and they just shooting!“

FOX 46 learned that the injured child, Zionna, was caught in the crossfire of two groups shooting at each other.

To hear all of the 911 calls, click the links below:

A neighbor also called in during the shooting.

“I was outside sitting on the porch with my husband and they shooting over here. Dispatcher: How many shots have you heard ma’am? Caller: At least 15 and it started before then. We didn’t know if it was gunshots. Dispatcher: Was anyone injured. Caller: No we fell to the floor! When I looked outside, all my neighbors were standing at their door. It looked like it was almost by our heads.“

Officials responded to calls regarding the shooting on March 30 near 1000 Marble Street at an apartment complex. Zionna has since been released from the hospital and her mother told FOX 46 that she is happy to be home with her family.

Several suspects have been charged in the incident including Jarvis Short Jr., Alvin Steele, and Shiodon Shipp.

One other neighbor who witnessed the incident also dialed 9-1-1.

“Just a few minutes ago my son and I were in the backyard doing yard work. About an hour ago, someone came by in a car and shot twice and now it’s been about an hour later and now they’re shooting back and forth. It’s two different guns. Dispatcher: so now there’s more than there was an hour ago? Caller: yeah, this time it was like return fire. Dispatcher: ok how many did you hear? Caller: um, probably about 10, I don’t know.“