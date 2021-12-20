Murals painted by Charlotte artists featuring comic book heroes are part of national campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some comic book superheroes have come to life in two Charlotte neighborhoods in the form of giant murals.



One mural is along Beatties Ford Road at the intersection with La Salle Street while the other is along North Davidson Street in NODA.

The NODA neighborhood is already known for art and the new superhero mural is getting a lot of attention. The attention is just what the artist hoped for.

“This is probably one of the best locations you can get. It’s very major because it’s high traffic area. A lot of people will see it,” said artist, Abel Jackson.

What people will see is a black comic book superhero, known as Static.

“This is a lot different than what I have done before,” said Jackson.

Typically comic book heroes are off-limits for murals, but Ally Bank teamed up with Warnermedia and DC Comics to create “The Milestone Initiative”.

“It’s giving us an opportunity to give diverse talent, particularly black and people of color, an opportunity to expose their talent whether they are creative, illustrators or writers,” said Ally Bank Chief Diversity Officer, Reggie Willis.

Two artists were tapped to create the comic book murals in Charlotte. With Static in NODA and the other mural on Beatties Ford Road featuring a female superhero, the goal is to inspire.

“That’s the best thing that could happen is someone to look at it and see it and get inspired by it and say oh I can do that too, or have that inspiration,” said Jackson.



The murals are also interactive with giant QR Codes painted in the corner. When they are scanned, you will be brought to a website explaining the character and artist behind the mural.