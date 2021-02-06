Multiple injured in 3-vehicle wreck involving CATS bus on West Sugar Creek RD.

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Multiple people who were involved in a three-vehicle collision involving a CATS bus were sent to the hospital, local officials said.

Officials responded to calls regarding the accident around 7 a.m. on Friday near 600 West Sugar Creek Road. A CATS bus, an SUV, and a compact SUV were all involved in a collision. One passenger from the bus and all of the passengers in the car were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the SUV slowed down while veering in front of the CATS bus path traveling in the same direction. The bus driver applied the brakes but struck the rear of the SUV. The SUV crosses into oncoming traffic and struck the compact SUV head-on.

CSI, major crash detectives, and motorcycle units were among the groups that responded to the scene.

There are no mention of charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.