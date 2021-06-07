Firefighter hospitalized, residents rescued in large Mint Hill house fire

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A firefighter was rushed to the hospital for treatment and all residents were rescued from a large house fire in Mint Hill Monday morning, fire officials said.
The fire broke out around 7:25 a.m. Monday, June 7, at a two-story house located in the 8100 block of Grey Timber Court.
According to fire officials, as firefighters arrived at the scene they observed heavy fire and smoke coming through the roof. Multiple units were called in to assist.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, three residents were home at the time and all made it out safely. They were alerted to the fire by their working smoke detector.
One firefighter with the Mint Hill Fire Department was struck by debris inside the house and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Fire officials said “the roof is completely gone,” and the Fire Marshal remains on scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.