Firefighter hospitalized, residents rescued in large Mint Hill house fire

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A firefighter was rushed to the hospital for treatment and all residents were rescued from a large house fire in Mint Hill Monday morning, fire officials said.

The fire broke out around 7:25 a.m. Monday, June 7, at a two-story house located in the 8100 block of Grey Timber Court.

According to fire officials, as firefighters arrived at the scene they observed heavy fire and smoke coming through the roof. Multiple units were called in to assist.

*Mutual Aid* Midland units responding to assist Mint Hill VFD in Meck County on a house fire with heavy fire through the roof in the 8100 Blk of Grey Timber Ct. avoid the area. @midlandnc @Clt_TrafficGuy — Midland Fire and Rescue (@midland_firenc) June 7, 2021

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, three residents were home at the time and all made it out safely. They were alerted to the fire by their working smoke detector.

Just spoke with a neighbor about the fire on Grey Timbers Court in Mint Hill, #NorthCarolina. He says all residents got out of the home safely and three dogs were rescued from the home, as well. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/UzfulE2DCF — Destiny McKeiver (@DestinyM_TV) June 7, 2021

One firefighter with the Mint Hill Fire Department was struck by debris inside the house and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Fire officials said “the roof is completely gone,” and the Fire Marshal remains on scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.