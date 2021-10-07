Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down 2 of 3 lanes on I-77 southbound in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A multi-vehicle wreck has shut down two of three lanes along Interstate-77 southbound in Charlotte, according to NCDOT.

The wreck happened at 1:19 p.m. Thursday on I-77 southbound at mike marker 5, near Tyvola Road.

The left lane is closed at Exit 5, Tyvola Road, NCDOT said. Two of three lanes remains closed. Expected impact to traffic is high.

No word on what caused the multi-vehicle accident or if anyone has been injured at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.