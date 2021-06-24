Highway reopens after multi-vehicle crash on I-77 SB in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate-77 shut down a portion of the highway Thursday evening, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened Thursday evening, June 24, on I-77 southbound at Exit 88.

According to the YCSO, one person was trapped inside a vehicle and several others are injured.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Drivers were being asked to seek a different route around this crash and watch for deputies, fire, and EMS.

At least three lanes were reported to be blocked. One lane was open and the exit ramp was open.

All lanes reopened just before 6 p.m. Thursday.