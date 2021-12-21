Movie buffs used Queen City backdrops for epic Star Wars fan film

TROUTMAN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — In a world where movie fans have long heard about the storied Jedi from Star Wars, this is a tale of a man and his far-fetched dream.

“Mentally it just takes you to a galaxy far far away,” Bobby Devlin says, waving a lightsaber toward our FOX 46 camera. “Woo that’s close, sorry!” he said.

Earlier this year, Devlin and his buddies flipped the script. No, seriously– they made a Star Wars fan film.

“The sound of lightsabers clash,” Devlin says, reading from the script of “Star Wars: Forgotten Enemy.”

“It’s the love, it’s the joy of Star Wars,” he said of the undertaking. “But more importantly for us, it was let’s actually do this!”

“Forgotten Enemy title card scrolls out and fades off into the starfield,” Devlin read aloud from the screenplay.

“Forgotten Enemy” is some 15 years in the making. It’s a 14-minute flick filled with Star Wars-y special effects and a plot from the mind of a diehard fan. It’s gotten about 20,000 views so far on YouTube.

“Two Jedi get dragged into a centuries-old feud between two rivals,” Devlin describes.

Along the way, they realized there was a challenging sub-plot: their busy everyday lives can easily throw a wrench into the movie-making process.

In a galaxy of RVs in Statesville, Bobby doesn’t have to guard the universe, but he does have a lot of work responsibilities. “Do or do not, there is no try,” he says, quoting Yoda. At sites like Gander RV in Statesville, Devlin is a Jedi of all trades. “So here at Camping World, I’m a corporate videographer,” he explained.

“We’ve got all the products to update that RV you could ever imagine!” a host declared with Bobby behind the camera. “That was good!” he says.

Devlin may not be George Lucas, but he does have an appreciation for all it takes to get even remotely close to a galaxy far far away.

“I would say definitely make sure you have the right equipment. And understand that it’s an art, it takes time,” he told FOX 46.

The skeleton crew shot “Forgotten Enemy” in just four days, in places like Troutman, Charlotte, and the Outer Banks.

Bobby walked us through one of the shoot locations, The Big Rock Nature Preserve in the Ballantyne area. “Look at the size of this thing. It’s just here by itself!” said Devlin, marveling at the enormous rocks at the site.

Thankfully, the stars aligned for their epic expression of love for the iconic saga.

But where do you go from there? Well, back to earth. As Bobby helps sell camping gear at lightspeed, he jokes that sometimes his mind drifts. “It most certainly is in a galaxy far far away,” he said. Or at the very least, in his man cave.