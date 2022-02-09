Motorsports teams, drivers and fans turn to Connelly Springs man for simulated racing rigs

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A virtual racecar at home isn’t just an idea for motorsports professionals anymore. More people are buying simulated racing rigs. One man in Connelly Springs has turned making the rigs into a full-time job.



The setups are called “rigs”, but are essentially a racecar in your very own home just without the motor, tires and gas fumes. What motorsports athletes once used for training is now becoming a hobby for everyday people across the world.



Motorsports fans are a passionate group, often working for the sport they love. Casey Mahoney is a former NASCAR fabricator who grew up surrounded by racing. In 2012 he heard about sim racing.

“I thought it was so cool,” said Mahoney.

He wanted to get involved in sim racing so he started working by using his fabrication experience to create sim racing rigs. The hobby became a full-time job during the pandemic, and a company called Victory Sim was born.

“Covid was a crazy time, but it was huge for the sim racing industry,” said Mahoney.

NASCAR went on a six-week hiatus from racing during the nationwide shutdown. To fill the gap FOX Sports broadcast iRacing to a national audience. Orders for sim racing rigs came in quickly, growing to about 60 per year.

“We have a pretty amazing client list like Brad Keselowski, John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Tifft,” said Mahoney.

Beyond those professionals, are also amateurs looking for a hobby. The enjoyment can cost a pretty penny. Prices range from $8,000 to more than $30,000.

“So there is a term in racing the more money you spend, the faster you go. In the sim world the more money you spend, the more realistic it is,” said Mahoney.

The expensive rigs come with much more than a steering wheel and pedals. They have hydraulics, creating a full-motion experience, letting the driver feel every bump they hit on the virtual racetrack.

Even orders for the most expensive rigs continue to come in at a high rate.

“It has been a crazy, wild ride and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down any so we are just trying to keep up with it and keep it going,” said Mahoney.

Toyota Racing Development has also called upon Victory Sim to produce rigs for its racing program.



Right now Victory Sim is working on an order from Marcus Lemonis and 5 of his Camping World stores in the Carolinas. One of the rigs, which customers can use, will be placed in the Camping World store outside Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Mahoney says that business has picked up so much, there are plans to one day move the business out of his backyard garage in Connelly Springs.