Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in east Charlotte, man charged

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 55-year-old man died last month after his motorcycle collided with an SUV in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers said George Martin was riding a motorcycle southbound on E. WT Harris Blvd on Sept. 10 when the crash occurred.

Investigators said the driver of a Ford Explorer attempted to turn northbound on E WT Harris from Delta Crossing Lane and drove into the path of Martin’s motorcycle. The bike struck the left side of the SUV.

Martin was taken to the hospital but died a day later on September 11.

The driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Milan Wallace, has been charged for misdemeanor death by vehicle. He will also be issued a citation for unsafe movement following his arrest, police said.

Investigators said impairment is not suspected for either driver, but test results are still pending for Martin.

Police said there are no known witnesses to the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the collision is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169, extension 2, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.