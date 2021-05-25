Motorcyclist charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle after woman killed in rollover crash in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges in connection to a serious crash where his passenger died at the scene, NC State Highway Patrol said.

The fatal accident happened at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, May 22, on Saint James Church Road near Jack Whitener Road in Catawba County.

Troopers say a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Saint James Church Road, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, collided with a utility service box, and overturned.

The driver, Jeffrey Dean Martin, 57, of Newton, received minor injuries. The passenger, Angela Sigmon Wesson, 50, of Maiden, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, troopers said.

Alcohol impairment is suspected and the results of a blood test are pending. Martin has been charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, and reckless driving.