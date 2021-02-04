Mother and 16-year-old daughter shot following fight between two teens in Shelby, police say

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A mother and her 16-year-old daughter were rushed to the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds following a fight between two teens in Shelby, police said.

According to the Shelby Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 328 Gold Street.

A fight reportedly broke out between two teenagers at the location and a mother and her teen daughter were shot during the ordeal.

The violent incident was reportedly all captured on video and posted to Facebook. Many of the videos that were posted have since been taken down.

The mother and daughter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shelby Police tell FOX 46 they do have the suspect’s identity but are not releasing it at this time.