Mostly overlooked West Charlotte now seeing massive growth

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A part of town, historically overlooked by developers and businesses, is now seeing rapid growth.

Two-hundred-ten square feet is all Kristen Cabeda needed to open her own medical spa in Uptown.

“It has just exploded into something that we never thought it would explode in to,” she said.

Despite shutdown taking place weeks after her grand opening in early 2020, her business took off. She said she is now booking clients six to eight weeks out.

“We have to do something, because we can’t accommodate the growth anymore,” Cabeda said.

Signs of her soon-to-be new location are painted on a sidewalk a couple of miles away in West Charlotte.

“That area is up and coming,” Cabeda said, “I think it is a great location.”

The strip of old vacant brick buildings on West Morehead Street is not a center for redevelopment.

“A lot of new places coming there, a lot of new excitement,” Commercial real estate broker Mike Sullivan said.

‘For lease’ signs cover soon be store fronts that bridge the gap between Uptown and South End.

“As land is becoming lesser and lesser with more development occurring on around it. I think it just became more desirable and folks put a ring on it if you will,” Sullivan said.

“It’s very rapidly growing, and I definitely want to be a part of it,” Cabeda said.

She says her new rented location is about 1,600 square feet bigger than her current spot, allowing her to double the amount of patient rooms and add a reception desk.

“I absolutely love the building, I love that it is a historic building, I love that it is the older part of Charlotte that we get to have a little piece of and make look great and do something with,” Cabeda said.

She says she hopes to open the new location this coming spring.