Sold signs stand in front of new homes under construction Monday, March 15, 2021, in Houston. Sales of new homes fell a bigger-than-expected 5.9% in April, a drop that analysts blamed in part on soaring home prices. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Charlotte, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Charlotte below:

#10. 3612 English Garden Dr, Charlotte ($3,590,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 7,561 square feet; $474 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 3001 Waller Way, Charlotte ($3,600,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,950 square feet; $605 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 1425 Meadowood Ln, Charlotte ($3,620,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 10,185 square feet; $355 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 5324 Gorham Dr, Charlotte ($3,995,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,936 square feet; $673 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 4505 Fox Brook Ln, Charlotte ($4,675,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 8,079 square feet; $578 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 2538 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte ($4,815,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 5,285 square feet; $911 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 13702 Sage Thrasher Ln, Charlotte ($4,995,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 9,346 square feet; $534 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 2342 Rock Creek Dr, Charlotte ($5,590,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 11,018 square feet; $507 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 2251 Vernon Dr, Charlotte ($5,950,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 7,554 square feet; $787 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 9235 Sweetleaf Pl, Charlotte ($5,998,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 11 bathrooms; 15,621 square feet; $383 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)