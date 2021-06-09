More than just a route to get there: I-77 and Carrigan Farms share close link

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Perhaps you’ve been there or maybe you’ve just heard about it. Carrigan Farms in Mooresville has been a destination for weddings and other events since the ’80s.

Within the past decade, they opened the farm to the public, allowing anyone to swim in a quarry that’s now considered one of the best swimming spots in the Charlotte area.



The quarry at Carrigan Farms has picturesque views that make you forget about the city lifestyle. It’s only about a 40-minute drive north of Uptown Charlotte.

While you’re making that drive up I-77, think about where the rubber meets the road It’s the reason why the Carrigan Farms Quarry exists.

“They mined the quarry for granite to help build I-77 up this way and that was in the late ’60s and early ’70s. They went down one level and then went down a second time and hit either two or three springs and the water filled up,” said Terrell Chestnut from Carrigan Farms.

Today the quarry is filled with water and it’s about 25 feet down to the bottom.

The land where this quarry sits has been in the Carrigan Family since 1902 and became a popular swimming destination for family and friends in the ’80s and ’90s. In the 2000s the swimming hole with clear, blue water, went public.

“And they figured they would open it up in the summer because other than pools there are not a lot of places to swim in this area,” said Chestnut.

But the quarry also serves a purpose for the still-working farm that harvests pumpkins, strawberries, apples and corn every season. “We use the water in the quarry to help irrigate all the farm stuff. We don’t do anything to the water, there are fish in it, there are some big catfish and stuff like that, but they generally stay all the way out of the way when people are in the water. They don’t like to interact with the people just like the people don’t like to interact with them,” said Chestnut.

There are also a number of smartwatches and smartphones that have been dropped into the water. Lifeguards are known to dive to the bottom after hours in order to try and retrieve those items for people who have lost them.

The Carrigan Farms Quarry is open now for the season but is by reservation only in order to adhere to capacity guidelines.