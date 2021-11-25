Squirrel knocks out power to more than 900 customers on Thanksgiving Day in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 900 customers in the City of Gastonia were without power on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The City of Gastonia’s website stated 911 customers were in the dark – at a time when many were getting ready to cook their turkeys and watch their favorite holiday shows.

Authorities confirmed the outage was caused by a squirrel that impacted a transformer.

The estimated time of restoration was between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Joe Albright with the Director of Public Utilities.