More than 500 CMS teachers have left the school district since Aug. 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 500 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teachers have left the school district since early August, according to CMS authorities.

“As of the Oct. 18 data pull, 524 teachers have separated since August 1, 2021,” CMS said in a written statement on Thursday.

According to CMS, there are 93 more separations currently pending through the end of this calendar year. CMS did not clarify with FOX 46 out of the 524 separations, which employees resigned and which retired.

In Randolph County, North Carolina, the school system announced in their meeting this week that they would roll out $5,000 bonuses for all full-time employees.

Part-time employees will get a percentage of that $5,000 based on the number of hours they work per week.

Superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey told FOX 46’s sister station FOX 8 that the money is coming from federal government relief funds. The system is also giving any new hires between October and January a $2,500 signing bonus and another $2,500 if they stay until the end of the year.

This district is also giving bonuses to substitutes. Any substitute who completes 20 full-time days between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31 will get a $1,000 bonus. Teachers think that a bonus will help fill in some gaps.

Randolph County School System employees should expect to see the money in their next paycheck. There has been no word if Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is considering a similar initiative.