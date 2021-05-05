More than $3M in grants given to 9 Charlotte organizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The CEO of Wells Fargo stopped by a Queen City university Wednesday afternoon to award several organizations millions of dollars in grant money.



It’s a $3.2 million dollar award in total, meant to help grow nine Charlotte-based organizations. The money is largely going towards improving racial equity and Johnson C. Smith University is one of the recipients.

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Sharf says the main goal is to improve economic mobility and support minority-owned small businesses.

He says while the pandemic has placed a financial burden on nearly every business, it has disproportionately impacted people of color.

City Start-Up Labs is receiving a $100,000 grant. The organization’s leaders say the money will be well-spent.



“We are looking to focus our attention on getting Black tech entrepreneurs to do great things with their efforts, so this funding is going to go a long way in stimulating both of those activities,” Executive Director Henry Rock said.



Other recipients include United Way Of Central Carolinas, Charlotte Creative, and The Women’s Business Center.



Several state and local lawmakers were also present during the announcement including Governor Roy Cooper. He says these grants are a gift to the City of Charlotte.