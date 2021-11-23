More than 30,000 people fly out of CLT each day before Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — If you’ve been to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport recently, you might be surprised to see how many people will be there for the Thanksgiving travel season.

Airport officials say 30,000 people a day will be flying out of here. That’s almost double the amount from last year.

“I’m ready to start going again. I missed it,” said Gary Silverstein, a travel agent who just returned from a cruise to Panama. “The cruise ships are only gonna let people on who are vaccinated. They won’t even let you into Panama unless you were vaccinated even.”

The COVID-19 vaccines gave Diane Harris the comfort she needed to fly to Charlotte to spend Thanksgiving with her son.

“Everybody is wearing a mask. I’m vaccinated. I’ve had my booster shot. I’m ready to go,” Harris said.

If you’re ready to go, expect to wait. With the increase in travelers, also means an increase in wait times.

One tip for the people dropping off and picking up, airport officials recommend you park in the hourly lot, which is free for the first hour.

This week was the requirement for federal employees to be vaccinated. The TSA says that the deadline will not impact travel times.

Federal officials say 93% of federal workers are vaccinated against COVID-19. After taking more than a year off, some travelers, like Trendce Hudson, couldn’t contain their excitement.

“I’m ready to enjoy some good times after the last 24 months,” said Hudson. “It’s been rough. But I’m glad to be a part of the new beginning now!”