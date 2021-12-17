15,000+ bottles of water, food and toys on its way from Belmont to tornado-ravaged Kentucky

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As two semi-trucks and four trailers filled with supplies for the Kentucky tornado victims drive down North Main Street in Belmont, people cheered.

“It warms our heart. This is what we’re here to do. If we can’t help somebody and help others then why, what’s the use? We’re here for this reason. I feel like this is our calling,” Karen Finley said.

With more than 15,000 bottles of water, Christmas toys, and food inside four trailers, she and other members of “Just Jeepin’ For a Cause” left for Kentucky.

“They’re ready for us. They have forklifts there, they have the football teams, everybody is going to be there to unload these trucks. Then we have another jeep club that’s going to meet us as well, we’re going to put some of this stuff, as well as the trailers that we have, that just have the water on them., we’re just taking them everywhere,” she said.

The gesture started with a Facebook post from Twisted Sugar and the jeep club on Monday, asking for donations for the tragic event.

And on Thursday, they ended up with more than they could imagine.

“This black trailer is full of toys. We figured it’s the week before Christmas; these kids and these people have lost everything. So, if we can give a toy or two, a baby doll, as simple as a teddy bear, that’s making a difference. To give these kids a little bit of normalcy.”

Water, toys, and snacks weren’t the only things donated – Twisted Sugar made some cookies for the drive there and for the victims.

“We’ve got a used car dealership, that’s come up and actually gave us trucks to take and he’s out of Fort Mill, they’re everywhere. It’s not just little Belmont,” she said.

Finley said the former Mayor of Cramerton really kicked off the donations with several pallets of water. Some businesses offered to pay for the gas on the way there.

The group of ten plans to arrive by 10 a.m. on Saturday. They will return on Sunday.