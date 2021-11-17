CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Food pantries are seeing an uptick in people needing food assistance ahead of Thanksgiving as they battle supply chain issues and inflation.

But don’t worry, Loaves and Fishes Friendship Tray’s CEO Tina Postel tells FOX 46, they’ll be able to feed anyone who needs it.

The food pantry hosted its first of several holiday pop-up pantries Wednesday in Steel Creek.

Normally, people need a referral to participate in their weekly mobile food pantries, but for the holidays, all people need to do is sign up ahead of time on the organization’s website.

Each family will get a turkey, a box of Thanksgiving fixings, and a box of perishables like vegetables and dairy. Loaves and Fishes, like many organizations and companies, are dealing with supply chain challenges in getting food in mass quantities.

Postel said they were limited in how many turkeys they were allowed to buy this year and they just received their order that they place in August.

Normally, they’ll get close to 2,500 turkeys for holiday food drives, this year they only were able to purchase 1,700.

Postel added that they’re seeing many people sign up for help for the first time as inflation causes a pinch at the grocery store.

“We’re seeing a dramatic increase in the price of meats, peanut butter, eggs, dairy products and so for a family that’s struggling to make ends meet, those increased prices make them rely on an organization like ours to put food around their table,” Postel said.

Loaves and Fishes is holding turkey donations through Wednesday, Nov. 24. Donations can be dropped off at their warehouse at 648 Griffith Rd. weekdays, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.