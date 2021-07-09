More flights to foreign countries resume at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Record breaking passenger numbers continue as more international airlines resume service to foreign countries.

Lufthansa is the latest airline to return to Charlotte with flights to Munich, Germany.

The 14 month hiatus on Lufthansa meant a severed artery of international commerce for both cargo and people. Passengers like Monika Demecs work overseas and have missed the convenience of a direct flight to Germany and Eastern Europe.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

“I originally came through Budapest and Munich flying Lufthansa. My base is in Budapest right now but I also live in North Carolina, so I’m going to be traveling back and forth,” said Demecs.

Lufthansa isn’t the only airline restarting international flights out of Charlotte. American Airlines recently restarted flights to many Caribbean destinations, resumed daily flights to London, and started service to new cities in the Dominican Republic.

That leaves many high-profile routes out of the mix like Frankfort, Madrid, and Dublin. Those flights operated by American won’t be coming back to Charlotte this year, according to American Airlines Managing Director of Customer Care Russ Fortson.

“We are continuously looking at our network. And we will fly where there is demand. But for this summer out of Charlotte we are focusing on London Heathrow and serving other destinations from other hubs that fit better,” Fortson said.

Passengers like Demecs are happy to be back in the air, safely.

“I do believe it’s safe to travel because in Europe the safety measures are taken up a level. I would definitely recommend getting vaccinated. That’s your first defense.”