More door changes begin next week for entering and exiting terminal at Charlotte-Douglas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More changes for entering and exiting the terminal begin next week as the Terminal Lobby Expansion enters its next phase at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.



Due to construction moving to the east side (near Checkpoint E), the following door swaps will take effect Wednesday, Sept. 22:

Ticketing level: Door 3 will close. Center door will open. Doors 1 and 5 will remain open.

Baggage Claim level: Door 3 will close. Center door will open. Door 1 will remain open.

Please see the attached map for reference. Passengers are asked to pay close attention to signage that will help guide them around construction.

The Terminal Lobby Expansion (TLE) is a $608 million project that will transform the Airport’s entrance and create more space in Departures/Ticketing and Arrivals/Baggage Claim.

Work is scheduled for completion in 2025. The TLE is part of Destination CLT, a $2.5 to $3.1-billion capital investment program to accommodate passenger growth through 2035.