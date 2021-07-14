More Cryptocurrency sponsors come to NASCAR with help from young driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The growing Cryptocurrency space has made its way to the fastest sport in America and it continues to add sponsorship to one team in the Xfinity Series. NASCAR now has its first driver who is being paid with the digital form of money.



The sponsorship side came together quickly thanks to Landon Cassill, 32, who is well in tune with technology and Cryptocurrency. He’s not only being paid in Cryptocurrency, but he’s also giving at least three companies involved with the digital currency a sponsorship deal.



Landon is a racer at heart, but you could also consider him a Cryptocurrency expert. He has dabbled with it for years, but finally pulled the trigger bringing companies on board this season.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

“For the most part I have really enjoyed it. It has also brought in a huge community of new fans. Part of this program with Voyager is they really wanna reach out to people and involve people because crypto is all about community,” said Cassill.

Voyager is like a Cryptocurrency brokerage. Its executives came on board as sponsors of Landon Cassill when NASCAR visited Nashville Superspeedway last month.

Landon may be the first driver sponsored by and paid in digital currency, but he most likely won’t be the last.

“If they are doing a deal with a real company and really trying to promote and they just wanna pay in Bitcoin or something like that, I don’t see why a driver wouldn’t do it,” said Cassill.

A driver first has to understand the mystifying Cryptocurrency life, which Cassill explains in simple terms.

“Cryptocurrency is a digital form of value that exists because of math and science,” explained Cassill.

If math and science aren’t your strongest, you’re not alone. Even members of Cassill’s own family are still learning.

“For my wife it has been an interesting progression because she has gone from being skeptical, not sure if this is where we should be spending our money, to May of this year when Bitcoin hit $60,000 she looked at me and said I wish you would have bought more,” said Cassill.



Landon is paid with cryptocurrency which is added to his Voyage account and is very similar to bank account, but with added interest. Cassill is then able to pay his team at JD Motorsports the cost it takes to bring the racecar to the racetrack every week.