Mooresville Mess: Dozens of fire and rescue calls after storm wreaks havoc

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cleanup is underway at a warehouse in Mooresville after strong winds caused the building to collapse as a winter storm swept across North Carolina Monday morning.

The warehouse, located off North Broad Street, housed water heaters. A trail of additional damage was nearby, including a tree that was split into two pieces, along with other debris along many parking lots and nearby roads.

The owner of the building told FOX 46 that no one was inside when the warehouse collapsed.

Nearby residents recounted the strong winds in the area overnight.

“We heard some of it hitting the windows and the house,” said Carolina Quiros.

An apartment complex on White Oaks Drive also saw damage after a tree fell onto a building. Residents said most of the damage to the interior was relatively minor.

The storm also brought heavy rainfall across the Charlotte area, knocking out power to thousands.

The weather was expected to clear into Monday afternoon before temperatures turn cold overnight.