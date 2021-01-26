30-year-old Mooresville man charged with secret peeping

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 30-year-old man from Mooresville who is accused of putting a camera inside a bathroom is facing multiple charges, officials said on Tuesday.
An investigation began after a report was filed on January 13. The report stated Mooresville resident Andrew Vanwert, 30, had put a camera inside a bathroom in his own home.
Evidence was collected and warrants were issued for his arrest. Vanwert was taken into custody last Friday, authorities said.
Vanwert faces charges including secret peeping, a stolen firearm, and drug possession. He has a criminal history including drugs, underage possession of beer, and several driving-related charges.