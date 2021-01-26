30-year-old Mooresville man charged with secret peeping

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 30-year-old man from Mooresville who is accused of putting a camera inside a bathroom is facing multiple charges, officials said on Tuesday.

An investigation began after a report was filed on January 13. The report stated Mooresville resident Andrew Vanwert, 30, had put a camera inside a bathroom in his own home.

Evidence was collected and warrants were issued for his arrest. Vanwert was taken into custody last Friday, authorities said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Vanwert faces charges including secret peeping, a stolen firearm, and drug possession. He has a criminal history including drugs, underage possession of beer, and several driving-related charges.